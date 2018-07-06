‘Lanka CID to probe NYT report on Chinese firm funding ex-Prez’s poll’

The news alleged that Mahinda Rajapaksa’s campaign in 2015 took $7.6 mn as bribe from China Harbour Engneering company

Colombo : The Sri Lankan police will probe the allegations in a New York Times report which claimed that a Chinese state-owned company had funded former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2015, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said.

The NYT report published on June 26 alleged that Rajapaksa’s campaign took $7.6 million in bribe from the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) which built the controversial Hambantota port on the island.

Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) will probe the allegations made by the NYT report following a complaint lodged by Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake. The Rajapaksa camp has denied the allegation and accused the NYT of carrying out politically motivated falsehoods on Sri Lankan government’s bidding.

The NYT on Tuesday had also claimed that two of its correspondents in Sri Lanka were threatened by the loyalists of Rajapaksa after it published the investigative report. Meanwhile, terming it as “completely inconsistent with the facts”, the CHEC on Thursday refuted the NYT report and said the construction of the Hambantota Port was an important national task based on mutual agreement between the Sri Lanka and China governments, and was implemented under a transparent model.

China pledges more ‘selfless’ loans to Sri Lanka

Colombo: China on Thursday vowed to keep providing financial help, including loans, to Sri Lanka under its massive “Belt and Road” infrastructure plan despite warnings about the island nation’s debt mountain. Dismissing “Western media” claims of a “debt trap”, China’s embassy in Colombo also rejected a recent New York Times report about alleged corruption in Chinese projects on the island. Sri Lanka last year granted Beijing a 99-year lease on a new port on one of the world’s busiest shipping routes after being unable to afford to repay Chinese loans for the $1.4-billion project.