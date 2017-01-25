‘La La Land’ dominates with 14 Oscar nominations

Los Angeles : “La La Land”, Damien Chazelle’s dreamy ode to classic Hollywood musicals, swept the 89th Academy Awards nominations by becoming the only third movie in the Oscars history to bag a record 14 nods, says a PTI report. The movie, about two artistes who fall in love while trying to make a career in Hollywood, bagged nominations in all the key categories including the best picture, best director for Chazelle and best actress and actor for its leading stars — Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, respectively. “La La Land” equalled the record 14 nominations of “All About Eve” in 1959 and “Titanic” in 1997.

The second most nominated films this year are sci-fi drama “Arrival” and coming-of-age story “Moonlight” with both bagging 8 nods each. British-Indian actor Dev Patel bagged his first nomination in the best supporting actor category for his moving India-set drama “Lion”. Past Oscar winners and nominees Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe joined Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs in presenting the 24 categories for the 89th Academy Awards.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on February 26.

India’s Oscar-winning music maestro A.R. Rahman on was out of the race for the 89th Academy Awards.