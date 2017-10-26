Free Press Journal
Kurds offer to freeze results of referendum

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:06 am
ARBIL: Iraqi Kurdish leaders on Wednesday offered to freeze the outcome of last month’s vote for independence, taking a step back in a major crisis that prompted Baghdad to seize swathes of disputed territory, reports AFP.

The offer came as world powers scrambled to avert any further escalation of the conflict between the key allies in the fight against the Islamic State group that has seen more than 30 combatants killed.

Washington, Moscow and the United Nations have all pressed Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani to open talks with Baghdad on a way out of the crisis sparked by the fateful September 25 vote that he called.


The Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Barzani, said it would “propose to the (federal) government and Iraqi public opinion… the freezing of the results of the referendum… and the start of an open dialogue… on the basis of the constitution.” It also called for “an immediate ceasefire and cessation of military operations in Kurdistan”.

