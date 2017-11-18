Kulbhushan Jadhav row: Pakistan receives India’s response

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said it has received a response from India on Islamabad’s offer to allow alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and it was being considered.

“Indian reply to Pakistan’s humanitarian offer for Commander Jadhav received & is being considered,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.

Pakistan last week announced that the wife of Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan, can meet him “purely on humanitarian grounds”.