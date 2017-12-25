Kulbhushan Jadhav meets mother, wife for 40 minutes

Islamabad: The mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met him on Monday at the Pakistan Foreign Office here for about 40 minutes, but with a glass panel separating them and spoke through a speaker phone. The Pakistan Foreign Office released photos of Jadhav, who is on death row, meeting his family after a gap of 22 months.

The meeting started at 2.18 p.m., according to the Foreign Office. Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who accompanied Jadhav’s family, was seen watching the reunion from a distance.

Meeting between Commander Kulbushan Jhadev & his family in progress pic.twitter.com/THG925V1fO

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

Foreign Office Director India desk Dr Fariha was also present at the meeting, which was videographed.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted images showing Jadhav speaking to his mother Avanti and wife through an intercom with a glass panel separating them.

Pakistani authorities have said the meeting was allowed “purely on humanitarian grounds”, but it did not allow one-on-one meeting between Jadhav and his family.

Jadhav’s wife and mother later left for the Indian High Commission before leaving for India.