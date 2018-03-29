Kim seeks Xi’s support ahead of meeting with Prez Trump

Beijing : Bracing for an unprecedented meeting with US President Donald Trump, North Korea’s reclusive dictator Kim Jong-un made a secret trip to Beijing to seek Chinese President Xi Jinping’s backing while pledging support for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

After day-long silence on Tuesday, China on Wednesday acknowledged Kim’s visit apparently after his bullet proof green and yellow train, by which he travelled, left China’s borders and entered North Korea. Kim paid a four-day “unofficial visit” to Beijing from Sunday to Wednesday – his first journey abroad since taking power in 2011 and his first reported meeting with a foreign head of state — at the invitation of Xi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

During his visit, which was kept under wraps, Kim held talks with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju and watched an art performance together, the report said. Premier Li Keqiang, Vice President Wang Qishan and other top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party of China (CPC) attended related activities, respectively, it said.

But the key takeaways from the young mercurial dictator’s first overseas visit to China, North Korea’s decades old closest ally, was apparently to meet Xi, with whom he shared fractious relationship, before his proposed meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month and Trump in May. China, a key broker pushing for six-party talks between US, North Korea, South Korea, China, Japan and Russia, was on tenterhooks as Kim began directly responding to the overtures of South Korea and Trump himself in an apparent snub to Beijing for tightening the UN sanctions by halting the supplies of oil, coal and other essentials under pressure from Trump. Kim raised eyebrows in China when he refused to meet Xi’s special envoy Song Tao few months ago. But with Xi himself emerging more powerful this month after the removal of the two-term presidential limit paving the way for his life long rule, Kim made the surprise visit to Beijing to address China’s concern and restoring primacy of Beijing’s as an important player in North Korean peace process.

During his trip, Kim heaped praise on Xi saying the Chinese leader enjoyed the support of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and the people of the whole country. Xinhua quoted Kim as saying that it is his obligation to come to congratulate Xi in person, in line with the North Korea-China friendly tradition.