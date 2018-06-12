Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump sign joint statement at Singapore Summit

Singapore: After coming face to face for the first time in history, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement here on Tuesday. “We’re signing a very important document, pretty comprehensive document, and we’ve had a really great time together, a great relationship… More will be discussed at a press conference soon,” The New Straits Times quoted Trump as saying.

“We have developed a special bond,” he said. “The meeting was far better than anybody ever predicted.” Kim said in response: “The world will see a major change.” Kim and Trump became the first leaders of their countries to hold a one on one meeting. They met at the British colonial style Capella Hotel in Sentosa Island. The two leaders first met alone and were later joined by their aides for an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch.