Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#DonaldTrump
#AtalBihariVajpayee
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump sign joint statement at Singapore Summit

Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump sign joint statement at Singapore Summit

— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 12, 2018 11:55 am
FOLLOW US:

TOPSHOT - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump (R) at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB

Singapore: After coming face to face for the first time in history, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump signed a joint statement here on Tuesday. “We’re signing a very important document, pretty comprehensive document, and we’ve had a really great time together, a great relationship… More will be discussed at a press conference soon,” The New Straits Times quoted Trump as saying.

“We have developed a special bond,” he said. “The meeting was far better than anybody ever predicted.” Kim said in response: “The world will see a major change.” Kim and Trump became the first leaders of their countries to hold a one on one meeting. They met at the British colonial style Capella Hotel in Sentosa Island. The two leaders first met alone and were later joined by their aides for an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK