Killer had protected Erdogan, says report

Istanbul: The young Turkish policeman who killed Russia’s ambassador to Ankara this week had provided security for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eight times since the July 15 failed coup bid, reports AFP. Mevlut Mert Altintas, 22, pumped nine bullets into ambassador Andrei Karlov, before he himself was killed by Turkish police.

Altintas, a member of the Ankara anti-riot police for two- and-a-half years, had been on duty at eight events attended by Erdogan since July, the Hurriyet daily said.

At such events he was part of the second wave of Erdogan’s security after the personal bodyguard team of the president, wrote Hurriyet’s writer Abdulkadir Selvi, known for his contacts in the ruling elite.