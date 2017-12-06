Khaleda Zia gets bail in graft cases

Dhaka : A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with two corruption cases. According to the Dhaka Tribune, Judge Md Akhteruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge’s Court 5 passed the order when the BNP chief appeared before it and sought bail in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases. Last week, the court had issued an arrest warrant against Khaleeda after she had failed to appear before it in the corruption cases.