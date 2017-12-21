Khaleda sends legal notice to Hasina

Dhaka : Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the latter’s “false statement” about the BNP chief’s reported assets abroad.

The notice was sent on Tuesday, Zia’s lawyer Mahbub Uddin Khokon confirmed on Wednesday.

The party demanded an unconditional apology for the “baseless and motivated” statements against Zia within 30 days or warned of filing a defamation suit, bdnews24.com reported.

Some media outlets had published a report claiming that an anti-graft investigation in Saudi Arabia has revealed that Zia and members of her family have assets in the kingdom.

Hasina spoke on the matter on December 7, saying Zia had a shopping mall and several assets in the Middle East.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s allegations, the BNP chief’s lawyer said: “Khaleda Zia has no shopping mall or any other assets abroad unlike what Sheikh Hasina claimed.”

Hasina had slammed the media over the limited coverage on the matter. “I haven’t noticed any eagerness to publish this news.” She speculated that the media may have covered up the story due to financial interests.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir responded to Hasina’s comments, saying that she would have to apologise for the “blatant lie”.