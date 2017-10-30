Kenya Presidential election re-run results expected on Monday

Nairobi: The full results of Kenya’s presidential election re-run are expected to be released on Monday, according to the country’s election authorities. The announcement was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, reports CNN.

Kenya’s Supreme Court had invalidated the results of the initial August 8 poll that declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner, after his opponent, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, claimed the results were electronically tampered with. When the IEBC failed to provide the court with access to its computer servers, it ruled the results were fraudulent and ordered a rerun within 60 days.

The re-run was held on October 26 which was boycotted by Odinga’s opposition party, the National Super Alliance political coalition. According to the IEBC, preliminary review put the voter turnout at 42.8 per cent, reports CNN. The IEBC’s figure from Sunday evening was in line with the Kenyatta government’s claim that about 7.5 million Kenyans turned out to vote.

However, Odinga said only 3.5 million had cast ballots. “You see, this is just a sham,” Odinga told CNN on October 27, saying the low voter turnout represented “a vote of no confidence in the government of President Kenyatta”. At least 37 people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes during the August election.