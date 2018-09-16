Free Press Journal
Home / World / Kavanaugh denies sex misconduct charge

Kavanaugh denies sex misconduct charge

— By Agencies | Sep 16, 2018 12:11 am
Washington: US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied an allegation of sexual misconduct when he was in high school, seeking to defuse a potential threat to his confirmation as a handful of key senators remained silent on whether they would vote for him.

In a statement by the White House, Kavanaugh said: “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Senate Republicans insist Kavanaugh’s confirmation remains on track. But the allegation has inflamed an already intense political battle over President Trump’s nominee.


It also pushes the #MeToo movement into the court fight, less than two months before congressional elections that have seen a surge of female Democratic candidates. The New Yorker magazine reported the alleged incident took place at a party when Kavanaugh, now 53, was attending Georgetown Preparatory School.

