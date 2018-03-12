Kathmandu: US-Bangla plane crashes while landing at airport in Nepal; 17 rescued

Kathmandu: A US-Bangla Airlines plane carrying 67 passengers today crash landed after catching fire at Nepal’s international airport here, officials said. It was not immediately clear if there were fatalities.

Nepal: A plane crashes at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Airport closed for all arrival and departures. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2tzdNQyasp

The plane carrying 67 passengers and four crew skidded off the runway while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport. At least 17 people on board had been rescued, authorities said.

The plane caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, the TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The aircraft took off from Dhaka and landed at the airport at 2:20 pm (local time). All the flights to and from TIA have been halted after the crash.