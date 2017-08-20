Karachi, Dhaka among worst liveable cities in world: Survey

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Karachi city and Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka have been named among the least liveable cities of the world, a survey.

According to Global Liveability Report compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Karachi maintains its 134th rank in the listing of 140 cities, only managing to fare better than Port Moresby, Dhaka, Tripoli, Lagos and Damascus.

The survey says that Melbourne is the most liveable city in the world, followed by Austrian capital Vienna and Canada’s Vancouver in the second and third place respectively.

However, no Indian city was ranked in the top ten or bottom ten in the most liveable city ranking.

The ranking is based on the qualitative and quantitative factors falling broadly in the categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

The survey only includes cities which people might want to live in or visit.

Therefore, it excludes cities like Kabul or Baghdad, where conflict is ongoing. However, cities like Damascus, which were in the near past relatively unstable, have been included.