Kandahar attack: 40 Taliban insurgents killed

Kandahar: At least 40 Taliban insurgents were killed and 35 others injured after they attacked security forces’ check-posts in the Kandahar province.

Kandahar Police spokesperson Zia Durani on Tuesday, confirming the death toll, said Taliban ambushed security checkposts in Zhari and Maiwand districts.

According to the police, it was one of the biggest attacks by the Taliban. At least 22 policemen were killed and 15 others were wounded in the clashes. Taliban has not commented on the incident so far.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Kandahar Police neutralised at least four suicide bombers before they could reach their target. The suicide bombers had planned to target the district council building and police headquarters using a Humvee vehicle, Durrani said.