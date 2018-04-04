Kabul explosion leaves 2 injured

Kabul: At least two persons on Wednesday were injured in an explosion triggered by a magnetic bomb in Kabul city. The incident took place in the vicinity of the 16th police district of the city.

The explosion was the result of a magnetic bomb which was planted in a security forces vehicle which went off, reported Khaama Press. The two injured individuals are members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the report said, citing the security officials as saying. No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the incident by far.