Justifies its stand on Azhar, denies double standards

Beijing : China dismissed as “untrue” allegations of double standards by India by blocking its bid to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN, claiming that it had adopted a “just, objective and professional” attitude in deciding the matter, reports PTI.

“With regard to the listing matter of the security council 1267 committee the so called double standards adopted by China on this relevant issue is not true. We take action based on solid evidence that is the standard upheld by us,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media briefing here.

Responding to remarks made by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Azhar’s issue during the press conference in New Delhi Geng said, “We have taken a responsible and constructive part in relevant discussion in a professional and objective way”.

“Relevant members differed on this issue. The purpose of China to put forward technical hold on that issue is to create enough time for the committee and relevant parties to consult with each other on the relevant issue,” he said.