Judge refuses to dismiss Roman Polanski rape case

Los Angeles : A judge in Los Angeles has refused to dismiss a rape case against French-Polish film director Roman Polanski, which has been ongoing since the 1970s.

The judge’s decision on Friday came after the alleged victim, Samantha Geimer, had appealed in June for the case to be dismissed so that she could move on. However, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon denied her request saying he could not dismiss the case “merely because it would be in the victim’s best interest”.

“Her statement is dramatic evidence of the long-lasting and traumatic effect these crimes, and defendant’s refusal to obey court orders and appear for sentencing, is having on her life,” Gordon said.