Judge blocks Transgender military ban

Washington: A US federal judge has partially blocked enforcement of key provisions of President Donald Trump’s memorandum banning transgender people from serving in the military, the media reported.

On Monday, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia found the administration’s justification for the ban, which was set to take effect in March 2018, to be suspect and likely unconstitutional.

“There is absolutely no support for the claim that the ongoing service of transgender would have any negative effective on the military at all,” the judge wrote in a 76-page ruling.