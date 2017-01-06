Jimmy Fallon nervous about hosting Golden Globes 2017 ceremony

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The awards will be held on Sunday.

host Jimmy Fallon said he is nervous about prepping for his Golden Globes hosting gig this Sunday. The 42-year-old TV personality has a lineup of A-list celebrities who are lending a helping hand to him, including “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, reported People magazine. “I’m always nervous. I always get butterflies in my stomach,” Fallon said at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards preview day.

“I’ve been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be. We’ve been shooting. It’s the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open— like a filmed piece — which I’m excited they let me do,” he added. Fallon said audiences can expect to see “a lot of big stars”, doing the annual awards show opening.