Jet Airways offers discounts on domestic, international flights

New Delhi: Airline major Jet Airways on Wednesday announced discounts up to 25 per cent on select domestic routes and up to 30 per cent on its international flights. The offer is available on tickets booked during June 26-30 and would be applicable for travel from July 11, the airline said in a statement. “Jet Airways is offering guests discounts up to 30 per cent on their international travel using the airline’s vast network, with immediate effect,” it said.

It added: “Guests travelling to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, London, Manchester, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore can enjoy substantial discounts on their premiere and Economy class bookings.” In the case of travel to Manchester, however, the offer would be valid from November 5, 2018, the statement said.

Further, “on select domestic routes, the airline will also offer ‘Economy’ guests discount of up to 25 per cent applicable on tickets booked within the sale period until June 30, 2018,” it said. The five-day fare sale would be applicable for guests booking “both one-way and/or return journeys”.