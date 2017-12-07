Jerusalem status: Saudis condemn Trump’s announcement

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital amid growing international criticism of the move.

The Saudi Royal Court in a statement warned of serious consequences of such an “irresponsible and unwarranted step”, including further complicating the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Trump on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital reversing decades of US policy. He also instructed moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the ancient city.

“The decision represents a great bias against the historic and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, which have been affirmed by international resolutions and recognized and supported by the international community,” the Saudi statement said.

Calling the decision a pivot from the “historically impartial position” of Washington in regard to the issue of Jerusalem, the statement said the decision exemplifies a drastic regress in efforts to move the peace process forward.

Saudi Arabia called on the US administration to reverse this action and support the international will to enable the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights.

Eight of the 15 nations who are currently members of the UN Security Council called for the body to hold an urgent meeting on the US decision by the end of the week.