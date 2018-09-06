Jebi leaves trail of destruction; 9 dead

Tokyo: At least nine persons have been killed by Typhoon Jebi, the worst storm to hit Japan in 25 years. It has left a trail of destruction across the west coast, hitting cities like Kyoto and Osaka.

As of Wednesday, evacuation advisories had been issued for more than 1.2 million people after the storm made landfall on Tuesday afternoon, the BBC reported. As many as 3,000 stranded at the Osaka’s Kansai Airport were ferried by boat to another airport on Wednesday, an official said.

The travellers were stranded at the airport, which is built on an artificial island, after a tanker crashed into the bridge connecting it with the mainland. The airport had seen its runways and basements flooded and will remain closed all Wednesday.

Flights, trains and ferries were cancelled. The winds are slowing down and moving north, but people are being urged to stay alert for landslides and floods.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Wednesday left around 9,000 people stranded at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China’s Sichuan province. Airport authorities said 34 flights were cancelled, 98 delayed and 30 landed at alternative airports, Xinhua reported.