Jayapal makes eleventh hour bid to nullify Trump’s presidency

Washington : Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal made a last minute effort to challenge Donald Trump’s presidency as she surprised everyone by trying to raise last-gasp objections against him during a joint session of the US Congress to formally put its seal of approval on the presidential elections, reports PTI.

The attempt by Jayapal, a first-time Congresswoman who was elected from Seattle in the general elections, was shot down by an irked Vice President Joe Biden, who told her that it was all over. Biden was chairing the session of the Congress when lawmakers met to formally approve the electoral college victory of Trump.

As per the last count, Trump has 304 electoral college votes as against 227 of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. As the joint session of the Congress was in progress, Jayapal in an unusual move and breaking the tradition stood up, making Biden to ask “for what purpose does the gentlewoman rise?” “Mr President, I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral votes were not…” Jayapal said as she was cut-off mid-way by the Vice President with the gavel.

“There is no debate,” Biden said and reminded her of the rule book that he has not received any such objection in writing from her and also it was not signed by any Senator. She acknowledged that it has not been signed by any Senator. “Mr President, even as people waited hours in Georgia…,” she said, as Biden interrupted again by slamming the gavel. “There is no debate,” he said, as the Indian-American Congresswoman insisted to speak. “It is over,” Biden said as the house erupted in a laughter.