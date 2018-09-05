Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Japan to test mini ‘space elevator’

Japan to test mini ‘space elevator’

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 05, 2018 12:14 am
FOLLOW US:

Tokyo: A Japanese team working to develop a “space elevator” will conduct a first trial this month, blasting off a miniature version on satellites to test the technology.

The test equipment, produced by researchers at Shizuoka University, will hitch a ride on an H-2B rocket being launched by Japan’s space agency from southern island of Tanegashima next week.

The test involves a miniature elevator stand-in — a box just six centimetres (2.4 inches) long, three centimetres wide, and three centimetres high.


If all goes well, it will provide proof of concept by moving along a 10-metre cable suspended in space between two mini satellites that will keep it taut.

                The mini-elevator will travel along the cable from a container in one of the satellites.

EDITOR’S PICK