Home / World / James Comey’s upcoming book target Donald Trump’s White House

James Comey’s upcoming book target Donald Trump’s White House

— By IANS | Apr 13, 2018 12:24 pm
(FILES) These two file photos show then FBI Director James Comey (L) in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2017; and US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2017. Former FBI director James Comey says in a new book that President Donald Trump reminded him of a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty, saw the entire world against him, and lied about everything. According to excerpts of the book leaked by US media on Thursday, April 12, 2018, Trump was also obsessed with the alleged existence of a video in which Russian prostitutes said to be hired by Trump urinated on the bed in a Moscow hotel room. In the book to be released officially next Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Comey, whom Trump fired in May 2017, says the US president lives in "a cocoon of alternative reality" that he tried to pull others around him into, according to The Washington Post. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM AND Nicholas Kamm

Washington: James Comey’s upcoming book has offered a remarkable look into the former FBI director’s relationship with President Donald Trump, the media reported. Comey’s recollections take aim at the President’s disposition, which he says created “the forest fire that is the Trump presidency”, CNN reported on Thursday.

“This President is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values,” Comey wrote. “His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty.” After Trump fired Comey as FBI director last May, news emerged that Comey kept contemporaneous memos on his conversations with Trump, claiming Trump had asked him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Following reports of the memos, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead a special counsel probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential coordination between Trump’s associates and Russia. Comey went on to deliver his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he accused the President of lying about their interactions.


In his book, Comey wrote about Trump’s concern over allegations about blackmail and prostitution contained in an opposition research dossier on Trump written by former British intelligence office Christopher Steele, which Comey said the President referred to as “the golden showers thing”, reports CNN. Comey portrays the President as a bully and a liar who sought to muscle federal investigators like himself.

