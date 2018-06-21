James Bond’s teenage to get comic book treatment

Washington D.C. [USA] : Questions of all the fans about James Bond’s life are about to be answered! A new comic book series, titled James Bond Origin, will explore the teenage years of the deadliest secret agent.

The story will begin in March 1941, where a teenage Bond visits a family friend, where he is interrupted by one of the most devastating German attacks on the U.K. during World War II, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The book will also produce titles spotlighting supporting characters like Moneypenny and Felix Leiter. Written by ‘Future Quests’ Jeff Parker, the series will come about through Dynamite Entertainment. James Bond Origin No. 1 will be released digitally and in comic book stores in September.