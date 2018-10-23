Jamal Khashoggi Death: Here are all the shocking details and conspiracy theories

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi last week was declared dead, accidentally, inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey at the hands of Saudi government during an altercation on October 2. Earlier, the agency and government was hesitant about accepting the death of Khashoggi. They said he was accidentally strangled during a brawl that broke out in the consulate as Saudi agents tried to persuade him to return to the kingdom. The Saudi officials have also said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had no knowledge of the mission and that he learned about journalists killing only two weeks later.

In this section, here we bring some of the shocking and conspiracy details behind slaine journalists death:

Body double

New York Times (NYT) report claims that Saudi agents who killed the journalist in the consulate brought his body double whom they forced to wear his clothes as a part of their cover-up plan. A Turkey security camera video footage was leaked on Monday that shows Khashoggi’s body-double roaming around the street shortly after journalists death.

Trump not satisfied with Saudi’s explanation

After Saudi officials accepted the killing of Khashoggi in the consulate, US President Donald Trump reacted to the news and said he is ‘not satisfied’ with Saudi’s explanation and he will send CIA director Gina Haspel for the investigation.

What Turkey has to say?

Turkish investigator said the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was ‘savagely planned’ after CNN International broadcast video footage showing his body double leaving the Saudi consulate hit the internet. A Turkish newspaper said he was tortured and decapitated inside the consulate.

Khashoggi killed within 7 minutes of entering Saudi consulate: NYT

A New York Times report claimed that Khashoggi was killed in Saudi consulate within two minutes after he entered it and was dead in seven minutes. He was then dismembered in 22 minutes.

Turkish police find ‘abandoned Saudi consulate car’ in Istanbul

On Monday, the Turkish police found an abandoned car at an underground car park which belonged to Saudi consulate. The car had diplomatic number plates and its registration documents confirmed that the car belonged to the Saudi consulate.

Calls made to Saudi prince’s office day writer slain

A pro-government Turkish newspaper has reported that a member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage had made calls 4 times to the royal office from the Saudi consulate the same day when Jamal Khashoggi was killed in alleged banter. It is believed that the pro-government newspapers have been leaking information about Khashoggi’s killing, apparently with the help of Turkish security forces.

Turkey vows to reveal ‘naked truth’ over Khashoggi death

Days after Saudi consulate accepted Khasoggi’s death, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to reveal within days the ‘naked truth’. Though Erdogan, didn’t directly blame Saudi Arabia for Khasoggi’s death, he talked to US President Donald Trump on Sunday and the two leaders agreed the Khashoggi case needed to be clarified ‘in all its aspects.’

With PTI Inputs.