Jadhav under no threat of immediate execution: Pak

Islamabad : Pakistan on Thursday rejected the insinuations that the mother and wife of Kubhushan Jadhav would be having last meeting with him on Monday, saying the Indian prisoner is under no threat of immediate execution, reports PTI.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistan had decided to permit the meeting of the wife and mother of Jadhav with him purely on humanitarian grounds.

“Let me assure you that the Commander (Jadhav) is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending,” Faisal told the media at the weekly briefing.

He was responding to a question on the possible immediate execution of Indian prisoner on death row after his meeting with his family. Faisal said the mother and wife of Jadhav were being provided with a meeting with him in the light of “Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds.”

He said that the meeting between Jadhav and his family will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Pakistan has issued visas to both the ladies. The meeting will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the spokesman said.