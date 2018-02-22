Ivanka Trump to attend Olympics Closing Ceremony with US delegation

Washington: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, will lead the US delegation to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Sunday, the White House has said.

Ivanka, also Trump’s advisor, was scheduled to have dinner on Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his office in Seoul during her weekend trip to South Korea, said senior White House officials at a background briefing in the day.

Ivanka did not plan to meet officials from North Korea, said the officials on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity, Xinhua news agency reported. North Korea sent its athletes and cheerleaders as well as a high-ranking delegation to PyeongChang, showing its willingness to improve inter-Korean relations and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean top leader Kim Jong Un, also delivered a letter of Kim Jong Un to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, inviting him to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time. The invitation was made during an informal meeting between Moon and North Korean Olympic delegation, including the younger Kim who serves as the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea. The PyeongChang Winter Olympics was slated between February 9-25.