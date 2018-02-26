Ivanka Trump concludes South Korea visit, hopes to return

Seoul: US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump wrapped up her four-day visit to South Korea on Monday, saying she had a “wonderful” time and hoped to return in the near future.

Ivanka made the remarks as she before boarding a plane back to the US at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. She was here for the Winter Olympics closing ceremony which took place on Sunday, reports Yonhap News Agency. “It was a wonderful first visit and just exciting and beautiful,” she told reporters.

“I look forward to returning back. Thanks for the warm hospitality.” Ivanka did not say anything in response to a question about North Korea saying that it was willing to talk to the US.

On Sunday, Kim Yong-chol, the high-ranking official leading the North Korean delegation, which is here until Tuesday, told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that Pyongyang has “enough” willingness to begin dialogue with Washington, according to Seoul’s presidential office. In response, the White House later on Sunday said that it “will see” if North Korea’s willingness to hold talks represents a commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.