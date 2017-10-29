Italian PM to pay a two-day visit to India

New Delhi : Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will arrive on a two-day state visit to India on Sunday. Gentiloni will meet Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj later in the day.

On October 30, Gentiloni will be given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and will also lay the wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation. He will call on Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind. Gentiloni will also meet his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. The two leaders will hold delegation devel talks and will exchange agreements and press statements, reports ANI.

Besides official meetings, Gentiloni will also interact with Indian and Italian Chief Executive Officers (CEO)s. The visiting dignitary will also deliver a lecture at an event organized by Observers Research Foundation (ORF), a Delhi-based think tank.