Istanbul nightclub attacker identified as Uzbek jihadist

Istanbul : The attacker who shot dead 39 people, including two Indians, on New Year’s night at an Istanbul nightclub has been identified as an Uzbek jihadist who belongs to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, Turkish press reports said, according to AFP. There had been confusion over the identity of the attacker — who remains on the run — with reports initially suggesting a Kyrgyz national and then a Uighur from China. But intelligence services and anti-terror police in Istanbul have now identified the man as a 34-year-old Uzbek who is part of a Central Asian IS cell, the Hurriyet daily and other Turkish newspapers reported.

It said he has the code name of Ebu Muhammed Horasani within the IS extremist group. There was no official confirmation of the report. Despite an intense manhunt, he remains on the run, with some reports saying that he is still believed to be in Istanbul.