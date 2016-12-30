Israeli Right wait for Trump

Jerusalem : Israel’s right wing dismissed US Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech on the conflict with the Palestinians as a parting shot of little consequence, especially with Donald Trump soon taking office.

“Palestine will be taken off the agenda,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the hardline Jewish Home party told the Ynet news site. He repeated his call for Israel to annex most of the West Bank, which would destroy any hope for a two-state solution — long the basis of negotiations and which Kerry passionately defended.

“Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders,” said Netanyahu.

After Trump tweeted ahead of Kerry’s speech “Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” Netanyahu responded with a tweet of his own.

“President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!” he wrote.