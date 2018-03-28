Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalised due to high fever, cough

Jerusalem [Israel]: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday was hospitalised after suffering from a high fever and coughing, according the Prime Minister’s office. Netanyahu, 68, was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was diagnosed with a minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract, Fox News reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister, who is a suspect in three corruption investigations, known as Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000, was investigated for about 4½ hours in a corruption probe which is underway, according to several media reports. His wife, Sara, and son, Yair, were reportedly also questioned. According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu has undergone a number of operations while in office.