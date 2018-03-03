Israeli police grill Netanyahu     in new cases      

Jerusalem : Israeli police on Friday arrived at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home where media reports said they were to question him for an eighth time over allegations of fraud and bribery.

An AFP journalist saw detectives arriving at Netanyahu’s official Jerusalem residence in two vehicles at around 9 am (local time). Police issued no official confirmation that questioning was under way. Investigators were at the same time to take a statement from his wife Sara at national fraud squad headquarters near Tel Aviv, media said. A former Netanyahu aide and a top businessman are both in custody, linked to allegations of suspected fraud by the premier.

Nir Hefetz, a former media adviser to the Netanyahu family, and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of telecoms group Bezeq, were among seven suspects arrested last week as fraud suspicions against Netanyahu snowballed. Police suspect Elovitch was given business concessions in return for Netanyahu receiving good press on Walla!, a news website he owns.