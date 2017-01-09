Israel sorry for staffer’s call to ‘take down’ UK minister

London : Israel’s embassy in Britain has apologised after an employee was recorded saying he wanted to “take down” a UK government minister who has criticised Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank, reports AP.

The Mail published footage of senior political officer Shai Masot saying Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan was causing “a lot of problems.” The meeting between Masot and an aide to a British Conservative lawmaker was covertly filmed by a journalist for broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Masot is also heard calling Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson “an idiot,” but adding he is “basically good.” Israel’s embassy said that the comments were “completely unacceptable,” and that ambassador Mark Regev had apologized to Duncan.