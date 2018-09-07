Israel honours Indian soldiers who liberated Haifa in WWI

Haifa : The northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa on Thursday celebrated the centenary year of its liberation from Ottoman rule during World War I, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in what is considered “the last great cavalry campaign in history”.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three Indian Cavalry Regiments – Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers, that helped liberate Haifa following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade of the then British Indian Army at the Battle of Haifa in 1918.

Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM) and Captain Anop Singh and 2nd Lt Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) as recognition for their bravery in this battle while Major Dalpat Singh was awarded a military cross for his bravery.

“Major Singh and the bold Indian soldiers are very dear to us and this centenary celebration is special to us,” Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav, told the gathering assembled to pay tributes to the fallen Indian soldiers.

“Dalpat Singh not only changed the history of my city but the history of the Middle East,” Yahav asserted.

About 900 Indian soldiers are interred in cemeteries across Israel in Jerusalem, Ramle and Haifa.

India’s Ambassador to Israel, Pavan Kapoor, said that the event is meant to “salute the brave Indian soldiers for their valiant deeds” and “to show that their courage and sacrifice is not forgotten”.

“Indian cavalry regiments armed with spears and swords displayed the highest tradition of valour and cleared the enemy from the rocky slopes of Mt Carmel,” Kapoor said.

“Today we commemorate the courage and sacrifice of those soldiers who laid down their lives far away from their homes and families. These soldiers represented all the major faiths and regions of our country. This tribute shows that their courage and sacrifice has not been forgotten,” he said.