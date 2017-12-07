Israel hails Trump’s Jerusalem decision as ‘historic’

Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday night released a video message in which he thanked the US President Trump for his “courageous decision” which he said showed American commitment to “an ancient but enduring truth.”

Netanyahu called on other countries to follow the US example. He said there would be no change to the status quo at the holy sites, Xinhua reported.

Jerusalem is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians.

The Israeli PM also said he remains committed to “advancing peace” with the Palestinians.