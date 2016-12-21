Islamic State group claims deadly Jordan attack that killed ten

Amman : The extremist Islamic State group claimed responsibility today for a series of shooting attacks on police and tourists in Jordan that killed 10 people, including a woman from Canada. Sunday’s shootings were the bloodiest in Jordan in recent memory and raised new concerns about the rise of Islamic militancy in the pro-Western kingdom. Jordan plays a key role in the US-led military campaign against IS, which seized large areas in neighboring Iraq and Syria in 2014 and proclaimed a “caliphate” there. The shootings took place in the central Jordanian town of Karak. Hours after an initial attack on a police patrol, four gunmen were shot and killed by Jordanian security forces during a standoff at Karak Castle, a Crusader fortress and popular tourist destination. The IS claim was published yesterday on “Shumoukh al-Islam,” a password-protected website affiliated with the extremist group. The statement said that “four soldiers of the caliphate” armed with machine guns and hand grenades carried out the attacks, killing 10 “apostates.” It said the four IS fighters were engaged in “fierce clashes lasting several hours” with Jordanian forces before being killed. The statement threatened more attacks in anti-IS coalition member states. “We promise the Crusader coalition countries something worse and more severe, Allah permitting …,” it said.