ISIS recruiter groomed me to be next White Widow in Syria: UK ex-model

London : A former UK glamour model has claimed she was groomed by a Pakistani-origin ISIS recruiter to become the next “White Widow” in Syria.

Kimberley Miners said she was brainwashed by the ISIS recruiter Naweed Hussain on Facebook who wanted to marry her and sent her “hundreds of messages” a day. Hussain, a Briton of Pakistani-origin who joined ISIS in Syria in June 2015, was killed last year. 29-year-old Miners told The Sun that ISIS operatives wanted her to become the next “White Widow”, she said, referring to Sally Jones, another British female recruit from Kent who moved to Syria with her son and was killed in an airstrike last year. “I was totally taken in. I was groomed and I fell for it. I was a propaganda trophy to be won. I dread to think what would have happened,” she said. The western girls who travel to Iraq and Syria to marry ISIS terrorists are described as White Widow.

Miners was arrested after counter-terrorism police intercepted messages from Hussain asking her to come to Syria. Police directed her to take a terrorism prevention course, but she dropped out and was arrested in Oct 2016.