ISIS beheads 15 of its own fighters owing to infights

Kabul [Afghanistan]: The Islamic State (IS) terror group has beheaded 15 of its own fighters in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar because of infighting. The incident took place in Surkhab Bazar area of Mamand Dara in Achin, reported Khaama Press, citing provincial government’s statement.

The reasons for the eruption of infighting are unknown yet. According to the provincial government, the beheading of the fifteen men has resulted into a major crack among the ISIS ranks in this province. Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces, however, the Taliban and ISIS militants have increased their insurgency activities in some its remote parts during the recent years. Both the Taliban and Islamic State have been targeted by sustained U.S. air strikes.