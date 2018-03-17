ISI still providing covert support to Taliban, says US media report 

Washington : Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI continues to covertly support the Taliban in the border region, a US media report on Friday claimed, naming specific neighbourhoods in the country that are being used as safe havens by the terrorists.

The Washington Times’ investigative story alleged that Taliban terrorists from Afghanistan travel freely to a Pakistani army garrison in Quetta where they meet with military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officials. “We believe top Taliban leadership are operating from Pashtunabad, Gulistan and surrounding areas,” an unnamed intelligence source was quoted as saying by the daily, reports PTI.Killa Abdullah, a small border district about 44 miles from Quetta, is another area where the Taliban is working with the ISI.

Within that district, an area known as Chaman that borders Afghanistan is a Taliban hub, where terrorists operate openly and are known to local residents as Talibs, it said. Taliban fighters have been spotted here along the road from and to Kuchlak “with automatic weapons either in motorbikes, or in four-by-four vehicles along with two to five companions,” the source said.

The Washington Times said that the ISI also conducts security patrols in facilitating Taliban transit along the main highway to Kuchlak, using a Toyota SUV that is owned by the ISI. Claiming that the ISI security is an open secret in the region, the daily said local police are not permitted to stop the Taliban from travelling from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the fighters refuse requests at checkpoints for identification by simply stating they are Talibs.

Pakistan court orders suspension of passport of ‘absconder’ Musharraf

Islamabad: In a blow to Pakistan’s former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the special court hearing the high treason case against him has also authorised the government to suspend his passport as well as his national identity card, according to a media report on Friday. Last week, the special court had ordered the government to arrest the Dubai-based former president and confiscate all his properties as it heard the high treason case against the “proclaimed offender” for imposing emergency rule in the country in 2007.

Mujahid Anwar Khan is new Pak air chief

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as the new chief of air staff.Khan would take charge from March 19 on the retirement of outgoing air chief Sohail Aman, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Presently, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Born on December, 23 1962, Air Marshal Khan was commissioned in December, 1983.