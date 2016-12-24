IS video shows Turkish troops ‘burned alive’

Beirut : The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group has released a video purporting to show two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

The video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites. The 19-minute footage was purportedly shot in the IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria. Speaking in Turkish, the killer of the two men verbally attacks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey. The video’s release came a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by IS fighters, in Ankara’s biggest loss so far in its unprecedented incursion into Syria.