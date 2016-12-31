IS leader killed in Syria airstrike

Damascus : An Islamic State leader was killed in a Turkish airstrike in Syria’s al-Bab as part of the ongoing Euphrates Shield operation, the media reported. Ebu Husen Tunusi died when his motorcade was hit by Turkish warplanes in al-Bab, Xinhua news agency reported, according to IANS. Tunusi had been chosen as an emir by the IS and transferred to al-Bab from Raqqa, the de facto capital of the jihadist group.