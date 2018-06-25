IS leader behind recent Jalalabad attacks killed

Kabul : A senior leader of the Islamic State group’s offshoot ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K), who was involved in the recent attacks in Jalalabad city, has been killed during an operation of the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

ISIS-K leader, identified as Adam Khan was killed on Saturday night in the vicinity of Chaparhar district in Nangarhar province, Khaama Press reported, citing the statement issued by the provincial government media office on Sunday.

According to the provincial government, the recent deadly attacks in Jalalabad (cricket ground, customs department, medical faculty, and education directorate) were planned and carried out under the leadership of Adam Khan, the report said.

Some weapons, motorcycles, and munitions have also been confiscated during the operation.