Home / World / IS kills 30 civilians in Syria

IS kills 30 civilians in Syria

— By IANS | Dec 27, 2016 07:57 am
Damascus : At least 30 civilians who made an attempt to escape from Syria’s al-Bab were killed by the Islamic State militant group, Turkish military said on Monday.  The IS has been threatening civilians in al-Bab and trying to push them to stay in the city where the roads and streets have been blocked by the terror group, Xinhua news agency reported.

  Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier who was injured in al-Bab during a clash with the IS, died on Monday.  At least 16 Turkish soldiers were killed in an IS attack on December 21 in al-Bab as Turkish troops and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels battle to take the town from jihadists.                       —IANS


