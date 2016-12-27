IS kills 30 civilians in Syria

Damascus : At least 30 civilians who made an attempt to escape from Syria’s al-Bab were killed by the Islamic State militant group, Turkish military said on Monday. The IS has been threatening civilians in al-Bab and trying to push them to stay in the city where the roads and streets have been blocked by the terror group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier who was injured in al-Bab during a clash with the IS, died on Monday. At least 16 Turkish soldiers were killed in an IS attack on December 21 in al-Bab as Turkish troops and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels battle to take the town from jihadists. —IANS