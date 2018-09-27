Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / World / Ireland: Late passenger tries to halt plane at Dublin airport, arrested

Ireland: Late passenger tries to halt plane at Dublin airport, arrested

— By IANS | Sep 27, 2018 02:38 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOF STACHE

Dublin: A passenger was arrested for trying to flag down an aircraft after reaching late at the Dublin Airport on Thursday. According to an airport spokesperson, the man and another woman arrived after the departure gate for a Ryanair flight for Amsterdam had been closed. The spokesperson said that as the two passengers spoke to Ryanair staff at the gate, the man became agitated and started to bang on the window looking out onto the flight, the Irish Mirror reported.

He then broke through a door and went out onto the tarmac, shouting at the pilot of the departing plane to wait for him. The passenger made it to the taxiing Ryanair aircraft before being arrested by the police. He did not make it on board and the flight departed 21 minutes behind schedule, according to the BBC.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…