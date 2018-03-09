Iraqi court sentences al-Qaida leader’s sister to death

Baghdad : A Baghdad court has convicted the sister of the former leader of al-Qaida in Iraq who was killed in 2010 and sentenced her to death on terrorism charges, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, Abdul-Sattar Bayrkdar, said in a statement that Abu Omar al-Baghdadi’s sister was found guilty for “offering logistic support and help to (the militants) in carrying out criminal acts.”

The woman, whose name was not released, was also found guilty of “distributing money” among the militants in Mosul. He didn’t give more details on the charges and what years she cooperated with al-Qaida in Iraq.

Bayrkdar said the woman’s husband was earlier also sentenced to death as a member of the al-Qaida leadership.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in April 2010, along with Abu Ayyub al-Masri, another prominent al-Qaeda leader in Iraq, in a U.S.-Iraqi joint operation.