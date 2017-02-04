Iranian girl’s surgery in US cancelled due to Trump travel ban

San Francisco : US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy on seven Muslim-majority countries has led to the cancellation of a life-saving surgery on a 4-month-old Iranian infant for a heart condition.

Baby Fatemah and her family were supposed to fly in for an appointment for a surgical consultation at at Oregon Health & Science University next week, but they were not able to finish their trip because of Trump’s executive order on immigration. The gravely ill baby is Iranian, but Fatemah’s family has decided they did not want her to have surgery in her birth country due to concerns about the quality of medical services.

“Over there, it’s a very high risk because it’s open heart surgery,” her uncle, Sam Taghizadeh, said. Fatemah Taghizadeh’s parents were hoping to meet with doctors in Oregon on February 5 for the emergency surgery and travelled to Dubai to get the US visa. -PTI